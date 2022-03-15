A small portion of Research Parkway will be closed overnight March 20 and 27 as part of the Colorado Department of Transportation's project to build a bridge overpass over Powers Boulevard, department officials announced Tuesday.
Research from Channel Drive to Powers will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. March 20-21 and March 27-28. Eastbound traffic on Research will be diverted on Austin Bluffs Parkway to Briargate Parkway onto Powers. Westbound traffic will be diverted from Grand Cordera Parkway to Briargate to Powers.
The $40 million project is scheduled to be finished this fall.