Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes after a sinkhole emerged in a portion of northbound Murray Boulevard and Byron Drive in east Colorado Springs.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene, where video shows one vehicle apparently stuck in the hole, and a steady stream of water coursing down the side of the impacted roads.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a large sink hole North bound Murry Blvd and Byron Dr. Use alternate routes of travel. CSFD will be on scene. pic.twitter.com/aPbiorte6t— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 8, 2023
