Murray Boulevard sinkhole

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a sinkhole on northbound Murray Boulevard and Byron Drive in the eastern part of Colorado Springs.

 Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes after a sinkhole emerged in a portion of northbound Murray Boulevard and Byron Drive in east Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene, where video shows one vehicle apparently stuck in the hole, and a steady stream of water coursing down the side of the impacted roads.

