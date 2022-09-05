A sinkhole has closed the intersection at Boulder Street and Prairie Road, just north of Memorial Park in southeast Colorado Springs, according to a post by Colorado Springs police on social media.
Around 4:40 p.m. on Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced the closure and asked drivers to use alternate routes.
Intersection of E Boulder St/Prairie Rd is closed for work on a sinkhole. Please use alternate routes.— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 5, 2022
