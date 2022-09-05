sinkhole

Colorado Springs Utilities crews and members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to what police called a "sinkhole" at Boulder Street and Prairie Road Monday afternoon. 

 Mary Shinn, The Gazette

A sinkhole has closed the intersection at Boulder Street and Prairie Road, just north of Memorial Park in southeast Colorado Springs, according to a post by Colorado Springs police on social media.

Around 4:40 p.m. on Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced the closure and asked drivers to use alternate routes.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

