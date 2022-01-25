The Colorado Department of Transportation along with contract partner Work Zone Traffic Control began a sign replacement project earlier in January affecting signage across three El Paso County highways, officials with the department announced Tuesday.
Crews will replace signs on US 24 from mile points 2.6 to 2.8 and mile points 4.2 and 4.3 as well as from mile point 295.8 to 350.8 west of Manitou Springs to east Colorado Springs. Signs will be replaced on CO 21 from mile point 139 to 139.5 as well as 141.7 to 142.2. Finally, crews will replace signs at mile points .5 and 1.7 on CO 94.
Crews will replace around 750 old signs with 1,135 new signs and signposts. Signs typically last 7 to 10 years according to department officials. 25 overhead signs will also be replaced.
Motorists can expect some traffic impacts with shoulder closures from Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and single lane closures Sunday to Thursday 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.