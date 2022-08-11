Serpentine Drive in Manitou Springs will be closed Aug. 16-Sept. 9 for the construction of a new and improved roundabout, Manitou Springs officials said Thursday.
The new roundabout will not only meet current design standards but also allow the for the installation of a 10-foot multi-use trail, according to officials. While Serpentine Drive is closed, the only way to access U.S. 24 eastbound from western Manitou Springs will be from Washington Avenue or the highway on-ramp in the 200 block of Manitou Avenue.