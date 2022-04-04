Three serious crashes in Colorado Springs Monday sent multiple people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Colorado Springs police.
Around 12:30 p.m., Colorado Springs police responded to head-on crash at the 1900 block of North Union Boulevard, near Constitution Avenue.
Investigators said a northbound vehicle crossed the median and collided head-on with a southbound vehicle. Another southbound vehicle crashed into the rear of the first. Police said one of the drivers was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Shortly before 2:30 p.m. another serious crash was reported at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Bijou Street. Investigators said a Mazda that was northbound on Academy was making a left turn onto Bijou when it was struck by a southbound Volkswagen sedan. The impact caused the Mazda to hit another car that was stopped at the light. One driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
At about 5 p.m., a motorcycle headed east on Hancock Expressway collided with a vehicle that was turning left to go south on Jetwing Drive. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle, and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The crash shut down multiple lanes of traffic in the area for several hours.