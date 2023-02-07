A semitrailer was reportedly on fire Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Interstate 25 and Garden of the Gods Road.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the vehicle fire at 4225 Sinton Road. As of 2:09 p.m., the fire was extinguished, according to a department tweet.

Crews are still on the scene to identify and address hotspots. The Fire Department is asking the public to be aware of units responding in the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.