The Colorado Springs Utilities announced a second water main break is causing a road closure in the south side of the city.

All lanes are closed on South Academy Boulevard at Pikes Peak Avenue and Airport Road for another water main break, according to a tweet from the department.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes. Residents should drive slowly in cone zones and use caution.

Crews continue to work to repair a gaping hole in the middle of a busy Colorado Springs roadway following a water main break early Thursday morning, according to Colorado Springs police.

The department’s communication center first announced the break just before 5 a.m., through social media, saying multiple agencies were actively responding to the break at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and LaSalle Street.

Shortly after the announcement, Gazette news partner KKTV reported a second break on North Academy Boulevard near Palmer Park Boulevard.

Early on in the incident, a geyser gushing water into the road caused significant flooding. As of 7:30 a.m., the water has been cleared, but repairs will continue over the next few days.

Click or tap here for road updates on The Gazette's interactive traffic map.