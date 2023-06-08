The Colorado Springs Utilities announced a second water main break is causing a road closure in the south side of the city.
All lanes are closed on South Academy Boulevard at Pikes Peak Avenue and Airport Road for another water main break, according to a tweet from the department.
🚧 ROAD CLOSURE: All lanes are closed on S. Academy Blvd between Pikes Peak Ave and Airport Rd due to a water main break. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes. Use caution and drive slow in cone zones. #TrafficAlert #ColoradoSprings #COSTraffic #TrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/kvHH6Hhixx— Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) June 8, 2023
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes. Residents should drive slowly in cone zones and use caution.
#TrafficAlert @CSUtilities is on scene of a water main break on Academy and Airport. Academy is CLOSED between Pikes Peak and Airport. Please avoid the area.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 8, 2023
Be cautious while driving through any standing water. pic.twitter.com/PUWykNJ5Ai
Crews continue to work to repair a gaping hole in the middle of a busy Colorado Springs roadway following a water main break early Thursday morning, according to Colorado Springs police.
Large hole in the roadway Academy Blvd/La Salle St, east of the intersection, water main break and road blocked. Also blocked at Edith Ln/Marion Dr. Use alternate routes if possible. #CSPD and #CSFD on scene as well as #CSU.— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) June 8, 2023
The department’s communication center first announced the break just before 5 a.m., through social media, saying multiple agencies were actively responding to the break at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and LaSalle Street.
Shortly after the announcement, Gazette news partner KKTV reported a second break on North Academy Boulevard near Palmer Park Boulevard.
Early on in the incident, a geyser gushing water into the road caused significant flooding. As of 7:30 a.m., the water has been cleared, but repairs will continue over the next few days.
