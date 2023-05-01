A second round of ramp closures at a major Interstate 25 interchange will begin next week as crews continue construction in the third and last phase of the long-awaited Centennial Boulevard extension project on Colorado Springs' northwest side.

Starting at 7 a.m. May 10, crews will close the I-25 northbound off-ramp and the I-25 southbound on-ramp on the south side of Fontanero Street as part of the extension city transportation officials have said will be a major traffic relief route in the northwest part of Colorado Springs.

Crews will implement a traffic shift to the northern lanes of Fontanero Street during the ramp closures, which should be completed by the end of August, according to a project update from the city on Monday.

East- and westbound traffic on Fontanero Street under I-25 will remain open during construction, with a two-way traffic shift into the westbound lanes during this final phase, officials said.

People will still have access to nearby trails during construction.

On May 10 crews will also reopen the I-25 northbound on-ramp and I-25 southbound off-ramp on the north side of Fontanero Street, which have been closed since late February, officials said Monday.

Northbound I-25 traffic that needs to exit at Fontanero during this round of ramp closures should continue north on the interstate and take the Fillmore Street exit. Drivers should turn left onto Fillmore, and then left onto Centennial Boulevard, which accesses Fontanero Street.

To access southbound I-25 from Fontanero while the on-ramp is closed, drivers should take I-25 north to the Fillmore Street exit, turn left onto Fillmore and then turn left onto southbound I-25.

When crews complete the extension it will fully connect the four-lane Centennial Boulevard, a major north-south connection that previously dead-ended just south of Fillmore Street, to Fontanero Street and ultimately to I-25.

The new stretch of roadway is designed to alleviate congestion on major east-to-west roadways like Fillmore and Garden of the Gods Road, and increase mobility and access to westside neighborhoods and schools, the Veterans Affairs clinic and Sondermann Park.