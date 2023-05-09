A hit-and-run crash left a pedestrian seriously injured Monday night in Colorado Springs, and police are searching for a driver who left the scene.

Officers responded to the collision in the 200 block of West Fillmore Street around 11 p.m., but the driver had left the scene and no suspect information is available.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

This was the second auto-pedestrian crash in the city on Monday. The first occurred Monday morning when a man reportedly crossed North Academy Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk, just north of Austin Bluffs Parkway.

The pedestrian was struck around 7 a.m. by a vehicle that had a green light and was driving the speed limit, according to police. The driver reportedly stayed on the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for his injuries and arrested.