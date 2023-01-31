A school bus slid off the road Tuesday morning on U.S. 24 and Rio Lane near Falcon just after 7 a.m.

According to David Nancarrow, the communications director for District 49 schools, the crash was minor and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Icy conditions caused the bus to slide off the asphalt and into the tree. Kids were taken to school from the scene of the accident, Nancarrow said.

Information regarding damage to the bus had not been released at this time.

Below-freezing temperatures across the state caused a multitude of vehicle crashes and road closures.

Since Colorado Springs went on accident alert on Saturday, over 140 crashes have been reported in the area, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.