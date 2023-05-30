One person is seriously injured following a rollover traffic crash in northeast Colorado Springs late Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said at 4:26 p.m. Monday officials with the Stetson Hills division received reports of a rollover crash near the intersection of North Carefree Circle and Bloomington Street.

Responding officers located both vehicles on the scene and found one of the drivers seriously injured.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team was notified and called to the scene. Based on the initial investigation, it’s believed one vehicle was traveling eastbound on North Carefree Circle and ran a red light. The second vehicle was heading northbound and struck the rear passenger side of the first vehicle, causing it to lose control, strike a curb and roll over, according to a lieutenant from the Major Crash Team.

Officials said speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors to the crash.