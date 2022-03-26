Two people were transported to a local hospital after being extricated from a rollover crash Saturday afternoon, officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced via Twitter.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingtrapped traffic accident S Academy Blvd and Wendworth Dr. Please avoid the area while CSFD is working this incident. pic.twitter.com/5sPNcw8w49— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 26, 2022
The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. and occurred at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Wentworth Drive, officials said. Fire crews extricated two people before sending them to the hospital for medical attention.
Officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said northbound lanes were closed at Academy Park Loop. Drivers should avoid the area and expect significant delays.