Rollover crash closes Academy Boulevard

Colorado Springs firefighters extricated two people from a crash on Academy Boulevard on March 26, 2022. (Colorado Springs Fire Department Twitter) 

Two people were transported to a local hospital after being extricated from a rollover crash Saturday afternoon, officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced via Twitter. 

The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. and occurred at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Wentworth Drive, officials said. Fire crews extricated two people before sending them to the hospital for medical attention. 

Colorado Springs crash involving ambulance sends multiple people to hospital

Officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said northbound lanes were closed at Academy Park Loop. Drivers should avoid the area and expect significant delays. 

Intersection reopened following crash Thursday night
Load comments