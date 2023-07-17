A crash involving a Bustang regional bus has been reported downtown Colorado Springs Monday morning.

Police have reported few details from the crash, but Gazette news staff located the crash involving a flipped vehicle and the bus near the intersection of Kiowa Street and Cascade Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

The crash is directly in front of Stockmens Bank, across the median from Penrose Public Library.

Southbound Cascade Avenue is closed for the crash, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. The station said police believe one vehicle ran a red light, but are working to determine which one.

This is a developing story.