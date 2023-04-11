Crash

A rollover crash has closed the northbound on-ramp of Interstate 25 at Bijou Tuesday afternoon.

A rollover crash closed the northbound on-ramp of Interstate 25 at Bijou Tuesday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Crews with the Fire Department worked on the crash around 1:45 p.m. It appears at least two vehicles were involved, based on images provided by CSFD.

All lanes reopened to traffic and the crash was cleared just before 4 p.m.

