Rollover crash closes a Colorado Springs road

CSFD rollover
Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department

Crews were able to extricate a person from a vehicle following a rollover crash on the northeast side of the city Wednesday night, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

Police received a call around 5:52 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash near Vista Del Pico Boulevard and Vista Del Tierra Drive. The neighborhood is southeast of Woodmen and Marksheffel, KKTV reported.

Just before 6:30 p.m., CSFD announced one person was on the way to the hospital.

The status of the person taken to the hospital wasn’t available last time this article was updated. A second person was helped out of the vehicle by bystanders, according to KKTV.

