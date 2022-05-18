Rollover crash closes a Colorado Springs road

Crews were able to extricate a person from a vehicle following a rollover crash on the northeast side of the city Wednesday night, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Police received a call around 5:52 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash near Vista Del Pico Boulevard and Vista Del Tierra Drive. The neighborhood is southeast of Woodmen and Marksheffel, KKTV reported.
Just before 6:30 p.m., CSFD announced one person was on the way to the hospital.
The status of the person taken to the hospital wasn’t available last time this article was updated. A second person was helped out of the vehicle by bystanders, according to KKTV.
For more information, visit KKTV.com