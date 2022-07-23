Southbound Interstate 25 at Tejon Street is down to one lane after a crash Saturday, Colorado Springs police said.
"Engine 4, Truck 4, and Haz Mat 14 were able successfully rescue the driver, who is in critical condition and being transported to an area hospital," the Colorado Springs Fire Department said in a tweet.
Police said the vehicle rolled over and the driver had to be extricated from the wreck by firefighters. Police first learned of the crash at 12:45 p.m.
Police are waiting to see if the department’s major crash team will investigate, which could determine the length of time police will be in the area.
#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene I25 MM138 of serious traffic accident rollover with a commercial truck. Engine 4, Truck 4, and Haz Mat 14 were able successfully rescue the driver who is in critical condition and being transported to an area hospital. pic.twitter.com/ioeAmBTBIk— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 23, 2022