A rockslide on Colorado's Western Slope Friday night shut down a stretch of eastbound Interstate 70 at mile point 47 for more than 20 hours over the weekend, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The closure in De Beque Canyon, about 20 minutes east of Grand Junction, near Palisade in Mesa County, stretched into Saturday night as crews worked to clear the debris.

CDOT says no vehicles were damaged and no one was injured in the Friday night slide, which involved at least one massive boulder, and multiple rocks near mile point 49.5 on I-70.

On Saturday, CDOT's geohazards team was "assessing the area for further rockfall potential," according to a Facebook update from the department.

All lanes were reopened as of 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Westbound I-70 remained open on Saturday, though CDOT said westbound traffic would experience a 30-minute hold so that crews could break apart the boulder. CDOT reported that crews broke up the boulder using drilling equipment and other techniques.

Motorists traveling east of Grand Junction were advised to follow detour signs and plan for an additional 45 minutes of travel time. CDOT said the alternate route would take motorists off I-70 and onto Colorado 65 and then onto 45½ Road.

The rockslide happened as hundreds of people were making their way to the area for the final day of the annual Palisade Peach Festival, which sold out on Saturday, according to the event's Facebook page.