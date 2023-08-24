El Paso County and Colorado Springs officials have announced upcoming road closures for repaving and other maintenance.

On Colorado Springs' northeast side, south of Northgate, both westbound lanes of Old Ranch Road closed Tuesday between Chapel Hills Drive and Lexington Drive to allow for "emergency" paving repairs, a city spokesperson said.

Crews are expected to complete construction by Sept. 15.

A detour is in place at the site, officials said.

The paving is funded by ballot issue 2C, a voter-approved 0.62% sales tax increase to fund road improvements throughout the city. In November 2019, voters approved a five-year extension of the 2C paving initiative, which runs through 2025.

A portion of South Academy Boulevard will see nightly closures beginning Monday.

South Academy Boulevard lanes between Interstate 25 and Colorado 115, just north of Fort Carson, are expected to close between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for fog seal operations, including removing old chips, replacing the seal, and repainting pavement markings, that are funded through the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority.

"Access to ramps and side streets will be maintained for the duration of the project," officials said.

The closures will last "four working days, weather permitting," the county said.

A separate repaving project for a short stretch of road in unincorporated El Paso County could take up to four months to complete.

Construction is also set to begin Monday on Silverton Road between Old North Gate Road and Summit Drive, north of the Discovery Canyon Campus. Drivers may experience single-lane closures, but the road will be open to traffic, the county said.