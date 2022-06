Cresta Road in southwest Colorado Springs will be closed for two weeks starting Monday.

The closure impacts Cresta Road south of Cheyenne Mountain High School at La Veta Way, while Colorado Springs Utilities installs a new water pipeline in the Skyway neighborhood.

Traffic is being detoured to South 8th Street. Local residents will be able to access their homes via side streets, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

More closures are anticipated in the coming weeks.