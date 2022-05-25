Colorado Springs residents pushed back Wednesday at a city open house on a proposal to make major changes to the Platte Avenue corridor to help accommodate more traffic as the city grows.

The controversial proposal for Platte Avenue would transform it into an eastbound one-way corridor from Wahsatch Avenue to its intersection with Boulder Street. Boulder Street would carry the westbound traffic from its intersection with Platte to Wahsatch Avenue.

Some neighbors found this option unpalatable because they expect it could increase speeds along both roads and make them less safe.

"Platte is going to look like a superhighway," said Chris Conboy, a Middle Shooks Run neighbor.

If Platte was designated a one-way street, the city could also put in a dedicated bus lane and a bike lane. City renderings show the bike lane between the bus and car lanes, an option Middle Shooks Run neighbor Cyndi Long found unsafe. She expected one-way streets could also encourage higher speeds. The city's plan appears in that section to include two vehicle lanes along with a bike lane.

"It's a disaster," she said.

UCHealth also has concerns about turning Boulder Street into a one-way and how that might impact Memorial Hospital Central.

"We anticipate converting Boulder Street to one-way traffic flow will create critical delays for patients accessing southern Colorado’s only Level I trauma and comprehensive stroke center," said Kelli Christensen, a spokeswoman for the health system in an email. She said the hospital staff would be sharing their concerns with the city.

Not everyone shared this view. Dennis Palsgrove, who lives on Institute Street, could see a need for greater space to move east-west traffic.

"The city is growing so fast they need to divide the traffic," he said.

City Engineer Gayle Sturdivant said the city is aware of the concerns that neighbors and hospital have and staff are working on a revised proposal that would retain two-way traffic on Boulder Street and potentially add a dedicated bus lane and bike lanes.

"There is capacity available on Boulder to do some other things. It may not actually fix our traffic problems in the future on Platte, but still gives us an opportunity to make the corridor more usable," she said.

The city also needs to fix aging bridge infrastructure in the area, including the El Paso Street bridge over Platte that was hit by a truck earlier this year. One of the options could be to bring Platte up to grade and eliminate the underpass, she said. With those needs in mind, Sturdivant said she expects a general Platte Avenue/Boulder Street project will be included in an upcoming ballot question to extend dedicated sales-tax revenues for regional road projects.

The city is taking a global look at its transportation needs to help inform the tax question and voters can get a sense of those projects at upcoming open houses. Some of the projects include the expansion of Marksheffel Road and a study that would examine extending Constitution Avenue to connect with Interstate 25 to create another east-west corridor.

Voters are expected to consider an extension of a portion of the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority sales tax in November that could raise $535 million over 10 years through 2034 for Colorado Springs projects, city officials told the City Council in March.

The city expects the largest portion of the funding, about $153 million, will be dedicated to road expansion and enhancement projects, followed by roadway preservation projects expected to cost $117 million and bridge preservation projects expected to cost $75.5 million. Multimodal projects — including transit, trails and other nonmotorized projects — are expected to receive about $47.5 million total, officials said.

The plans to improve transportation includes increasing the frequency of bus service along corridors such as Platte Avenue from downtown to The Citadel mall, Academy Boulevard between Pikes Peak Community College and Fort Carson, Colorado Avenue from downtown Colorado Springs to Manitou Springs and North Nevada from downtown to the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

Residents can learn more about the city's transportation plans at three open houses all from 4 to 6 p.m. The next one will be held Thursday at the Fire Station 18, at 6830 Hadler View in the Community Room. On Tuesday, an open house will be held at Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, in the “Venue” room. On June 7, a final open house will be held at Colorado Springs Police Department, Stetson Hills Division, 4110 Tutt Blvd.