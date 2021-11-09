Research Parkway will be fully closed for two months from the west side of Powers Boulevard to Channel Drive, officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The closure begins Monday and will aid the construction of the $42 million Powers and Research interchange, scheduled to be completed in fall 2022. After Monday, there will be no access to Powers Boulevard from Research Parkway on the west side. Access to Powers from the east side of Research will be limited to traffic headed north, with signalized U-turns enabling access to southbound Powers, located north and south of the intersection. The closure will be in place until Jan. 13, officials said.

Once completed, the project will feature diverging diamond interchange which officials say will allow traffic to move more smoothly by eliminating left turns against oncoming traffic, reducing the number of traffic signals and allowing motorists to enter and exit Powers more efficiently.

The project will also add three miles of new pavement to Powers as well as add pedestrian and bicycle enhancements for improved access to schools.