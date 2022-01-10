A major Colorado Springs thoroughfare under reconstruction since last June will be partially reopened on Friday, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Research Parkway at Powers Boulevard will reopen on the west side, allowing limited access to a previously blocked intersection, the agency announced. Traffic flow has been slowed by bridge and ramp construction as part of the diverging diamond interchange project, which will create an overpass for Powers Boulevard traffic to move freely through the intersection over Research Parkway. The project will also eliminate a problematic traffic light at the intersection and add sidewalks and bicycle lanes to improve access to area schools, the release stated.
“We appreciate the patience of the local community,” explained Richard Zamora, the department of transportation's Southeast Regional Transportation Director. “We know that construction is an inconvenience. With the closure of Research Parkway, we were able to eliminate the need for noisy nighttime work and accelerate the project timeline.”
The project is scheduled to be completed sometime in the fall, the agency said.
Here are the projected impacts on area traffic beginning Friday:
- Research Parkway will have no direct through access across Powers Boulevard (Colorado 21).
- Access to Powers Boulevard from Research Parkway on the west side will be limited to southbound access only. Northbound and through access will use the signalized U-turn south of the interchange.
- Access to Powers Boulevard from Research Parkway on the east side will be limited to northbound access only. Southbound and through access will use the signalized U-turn north of the interchange.
Traffic flow on Powers Boulevard should not be affected, according to the release.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only