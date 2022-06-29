Research Parkway at Black Forest Road will be closed for five weeks as crews rebuild the intersection, Colorado Springs officials announced Wednesday.
The closure is effective immediately. During construction, Black Forest will be accessible in both directions, but motorists will be cut off from accessing Research. City officials suggested motorists use Powers Boulevard and Woodmen Road as alternate routes.
“This intersection is a key element of the project and will be rebuilt with concrete pavement,” Mike Chaves, city engineering manager said in a release. “Our project team is coordinating closely with CDOT’s Powers Boulevard-Research Parkway project to ensure detours are accessible. We will keep stakeholders informed of construction progress and share a specific reopening date in the coming weeks.”
The closure of the road is part of a larger corridor widening project for the 3-mile stretch of Black Forest from Woodmen to Old Ranch Road. In the immediate future, the plan is for Black Forest to be expanded to two lanes in each direction from Woodmen to Research.