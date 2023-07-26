Work can continue on extending Powers Boulevard at Colorado Springs' north end — potentially years before regional funding for the project would be available, the City Council has agreed.

The council approved a resolution on Tuesday authorizing Mayor Yemi Mobolade to execute and administer an agreement between the city, El Paso County, the Copper Ridge Metropolitan District and the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority. The agreement paves the way for the city and county to reimburse the metro district for improvements it plans to make ahead of the PPRTA's current anticipated funding schedule on Powers Boulevard, extending the road from where it now ends at Colorado 83 to Voyager Parkway.

When completed, the prioritized regional road project will be the last link in a new loop of major roadways around Colorado Springs.

The council approved the resolution unanimously on Tuesday's consent agenda with no discussion. Items on the consent agenda are considered as a whole and passed by the council with one vote.

Extending Powers Boulevard from Colorado 83 to Voyager has for years been identified as a voter-approved project to be paid for by revenues from the transportation authority's 1-cent sales tax that funds regional roadwork, Interim Public Works Director and city engineer Gayle Sturdivant previously told the council at its July 10 work session.

According to current timelines, PPRTA funding may not be available for the project until 2025, Sturdivant has said. The agreement the council approved Tuesday could accelerate its completion.

The metro district has already overseen and completed building the interchange at Interstate 25 and Voyager Parkway, and wanted to soon begin construction on a Voyager and Powers interchange next, Sturdivant previously said.

Per the agreement, Colorado Springs and El Paso County will reimburse Copper Ridge Metropolitan District for the improvements by using a portion of PPRTA revenues. Initially, the district will issue bonds to pay for the work. The city will then spend $72 million over 10 years, for the funding period between 2025 through 2034, and the county $31 million over that period, to reimburse the metro district its costs, Sturdivant has said.

The city and county would only reimburse the metro district for approved engineering and construction costs, and the city will review and approve all related costs before issuing reimbursement payments, she previously said.

Additional funding for the project may also be available in the future, Sturdivant has said.

Once other priority regional transportation projects are completed, there could be an additional $18.5 million in PPRTA funds available for the Powers Boulevard extension. If the city finds another way to fully or partially fund a project that will upgrade Marksheffel Road from Woodmen Road to North Carefree Circle, up to another $18.5 million could be available for the Powers Boulevard extension, she said.