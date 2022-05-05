Red light cameras are coming to another busy intersection in Colorado Springs as part of the police department's "Red Light Safety Camera Program." Police officials announced the activation of a camera system at Maizeland Road and Academy Boulevard on Thursday.
The camera system will be in a calibration phase from May 5 to May 12. Police officials said this phase is just to make sure the cameras are functioning. From May 12 to June 12 there will be a 30-day grace period. Those who run the red light during this period will receive a written warning by mail. On June 12 and afterwards, violators will be assessed a $75 citation with no points.
Other red light camera locations include:
• East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road
• Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive
• North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle
• North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard
• Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain
• Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard
• East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard
• East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive
• Austin Bluffs and North Academy
• Platte and North Murray
• Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road (currently in a warning period; May 18th is the first day for citations)
• Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard (currently in a warning period; May 18th is the first day for citations)