Red light cameras are coming to another busy intersection in Colorado Springs as part of the police department's "Red Light Safety Camera Program." Police officials announced the activation of a camera system at Maizeland Road and Academy Boulevard on Thursday.

The camera system will be in a calibration phase from May 5 to May 12. Police officials said this phase is just to make sure the cameras are functioning. From May 12 to June 12 there will be a 30-day grace period. Those who run the red light during this period will receive a written warning by mail. On June 12 and afterwards, violators will be assessed a $75 citation with no points.

Other red light camera locations include:

• East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road

• Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive

• North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle

• North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard

• Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain

• Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard

• East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard

• East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive

• Austin Bluffs and North Academy

• Platte and North Murray

• Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road (currently in a warning period; May 18th is the first day for citations)

• Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard (currently in a warning period; May 18th is the first day for citations)