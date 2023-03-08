A semitrailer driver left 14 pronghorn dead at the scene of what Colorado Parks and Wildlife has called a "hit-and-run" collision in eastern Colorado.

Conditions were foggy and icy when parks Officer Ethan Pruitt responded to the scene on U.S. 24 west of Limon.

The pronghorn included bucks, does and yearlings, which CPW said were "scattered" in a ditch alongside the road. An image shared by CPW appears to show some of those animals spaced out nearby the responding patrol car.

Pronghorn generally live in large winter herds before dispersing in the spring season, according to Animal Diversity Web.

Parks and Wildlife said this is one reason drivers should slow down in bad weather.