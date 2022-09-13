The new diverging diamond interchange on Powers Boulevard at Research Parkway will open Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced.

Crews will remove the hook ramps north and south of the area. The interchange, which has been under construction since June of 2021, replaced the old intersection that featured both Powers and Research on the same grade. The new interchange allows Powers traffic to flow overhead as motorists traversing Research pass underneath. The project cost $42 million.

In the next few weeks, crews will continue paving operations resulting in overnight single-lane closures between Woodmen Road and Briargate Parkway, CDOT said.

The speed limit will be reduced to 45 miles per hour on Powers and 35 miles per hour on Research.