Police are searching for the driver who hit a cyclist and left them to die Wednesday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officials said at 10:46 p.m. police received reports of a hit-and-run crash in the area of Astrozon Boulevard and Hancock Expressway.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a bicyclist who had been struck by a car. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Initial investigation efforts indicated the bicyclist was traveling south in a northbound lane when a car struck the bicyclist and fled.

No vehicle or driver description was available. The identity of the victim has not been released to the public.