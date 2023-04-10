A motorcycle rider who died after a collision with a vehicle in a Colorado Springs intersection earlier this month has been identified as 67-year-old Isadore Michael Romero, according to police.

This is the sixth death of a motorcycle rider in Colorado Springs this year. At the same time in 2022, there was one. Romero's death also marks the city's 16th traffic fatality of 2023 at a time when there were only six last year.

On April 2, Romero was driving eastbound on East Platte Avenue through the intersection at North Nevada Avenue when a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction turned left in front of the William Palmer statue, police determined. Colorado Springs police said the motorcycle collided with the vehicle as it was turning.

Romero was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

Speed and alcohol are not factors in this crash. The driver of the vehicle has not been charged at this time.