The pedestrian who was killed by a vehicle in late December has been identified as 40-year-old Tatiana Cooper of Colorado Springs.

The December 23 incident on the 1200 block of South Nevada Avenue involved a vehicle striking Cooper as she was crossing the street.

The vehicle was traveling northbound in the right through lane when Cooper was hit. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene until officers arrived, according to police.

Cooper died later at a local hospital.

This incident marked the 55th fatal traffic crash of 2022, a record in the city.

Police do not suspect speed nor alcohol or drug consumption as a factor in the incident, and do not anticipate making an arrest.