Colorado Springs police have identified the pedestrian killed near a supermarket on the north end of the city.

Emergency dispatchers received a call just before 8 a.m. Aug. 31 about a crash just outside the King Soopers supermarket in the 6900 block of North Academy Boulevard. When officers arrived at the Woodman Valley Shopping Center parking lot, they found a white sedan with a person pinned beneath it, police said.

Medical personnel declared 51-year-old Marcus Bogart, of Colorado Springs, dead at the scene.

Officials said speed and alcohol impairment were not factors in the crash.

Bogart's death was the 30th traffic fatality of 2023 in Colorado Springs, police said. There were 36 traffic fatalities investigated in the city at this time last year.

