A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car while crossing a street near Dorchester Park Friday night, Colorado Springs police said in an online report.
The crash, reported just before 6:30 at the 1200 block of South Nevada Avenue, closed lanes of traffic in the area for roughly four hours.
Crash investigators said the vehicle involved was heading north in the right through lane on Nevada when it hit the pedestrian, who was crossing mid-block and was not in a crosswalk.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries; police said the driver remained on scene.