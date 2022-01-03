A pedestrian was hit by a car in east Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon, according to police officials.
Officers responded to a 3:45 p.m. call about a collision involving a pedestrian near Montebello Drive and North Academy Boulevard, police said. Investigators determined that a vehicle was turning on to Montebello Drive at it left a business and struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street.
Montebello was closed between Academy and Beverly Drive for about three hours as officers collected evidence and interviewed witnesses. Police said they do not believe speed or alcohol to be factors in the crash.
No information was given about the pedestrian’s identity or condition.
