Portions of Interstate 25 and South Academy Boulevard will close temporarily this week while construction crews continue bridge work in a $161 million series of key road improvements in southeastern El Paso County.

Closures begin Tuesday night:

• Tuesday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly, crews will fully close westbound South Academy Boulevard under I-25. Traffic will be diverted north on I-25 to the Lake Avenue/South Circle Drive exit (Exit 138), where drivers will turn around and reenter I-25 south to South Academy Boulevard.

• Tuesday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, crews will fully close southbound I-25 over South Academy Boulevard. Traffic should take the South Academy Boulevard off-ramp (Exit 135) and reenter the on-ramp to continue south.

• Tuesday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. nightly, crews will fully close eastbound South Academy Boulevard under I-25. Traffic will be diverted south on I-25 to Colorado 16 (Exit 132A), where drivers will turn around and reenter I-25 north to South Academy Boulevard.

Through Thursday, the southbound I-25 right lane between Mesa Ridge Parkway and Santa Fe Avenue will also be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, state transportation officials said in an email.

Drivers should adhere to reduced speed limits of 55 mph in the area. Travelers should expect slight traffic delays and use extra caution when driving in the new traffic pattern, officials said.

Crews broke ground in June 2021 on four regional road projects that make up the Military Access, Mobility and Safety Improvement Project. Officials have said the work will make it safer and easier to get to military facilities in the Colorado Springs area while also improving connectivity, freight access and the regional economy.

It is paid for by the Colorado Department of Transportation, El Paso County, the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority and a federal grant.