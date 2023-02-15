Next week construction crews will begin fixing aging and deteriorating portions of South Academy Boulevard, the first major repairs to the critical transportation corridor that goes through Colorado Springs' southeast side since it opened more than five decades ago in 1969.

The $59 million project will improve crumbling pavement, battered curb and gutter and inefficient drainage on about 18 lane miles along South Academy Boulevard from Bijou Street to Jet Wing Drive. A lane mile is a standard highway construction measure and is the equivalent of one mile of a single lane.

The project will take about two years to complete, city engineer and Deputy Public Works Director Gayle Sturdivant said. When it is finished, this portion of South Academy will have a smoother driving surface for the approximately 50,000 vehicles that traverse it daily, ponding water will be significantly reduced or eliminated, and it will be easier for pedestrians and bicyclists to travel, the project website states.

"In the end, it's going to look great. It's going to be a vast improvement," Sturdivant said.

The project has been in the planning stages since about 2011 and initially wanted to address aging pavement and drainage, she said. The project's scope grew over the years as officials heard from residents who were concerned about bicyclist and pedestrian safety along the roadway.

The city added plans to upgrade sidewalks and will construct a new multi-use path on one side of Academy Boulevard, Sturdivant said. Crews also will improve safety by adding streetlights and upgrading intersections so walkers and bikers can more easily get across Academy Boulevard.

The project plans for significant drainage improvements, including new manholes, inlets and a new drainage pipe, according to a city press release. Portions of Colorado Springs Utilities water and sewer lines are being relocated to upgrade existing utilities.

Construction will take place in two segments over 24 months, the press release said. The first segment, which will start next week, will include South Academy Boulevard between Bijou Street and Airport Road. Officials anticipate beginning construction on segment two, between East Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive, in late spring or early summer, Sturdivant said.

Two lanes will be open on Academy in each direction during construction, she said. Travelers should expect some delays.

Colorado Springs officials and construction teams will host a public open house on the upcoming project Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sand Creek Library, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

Residents can review the exhibits and construction schedule, and will be able to ask the project team questions.

Residents can also find more information about the project online at ColoradoSprings.gov/AcademyBlvdImprovements or may call the project hotline at 719-427-6422.

To receive project updates, email AcademyBlvdImprovements@gmail.com.

The first segment will cost about $19.6 million, or one-third of the total project cost, Sturdivant said. The remaining two-thirds, or about $39.3 million, will pay for the second segment.

Funding for the project comes from the voter-approved Pikes Peak Transportation Authority's 1-cent sales tax that funds regional and multimodal transportation projects. Colorado Springs Utilities is also investing more than $9 million in utility upgrades for the project, Sturdivant said. That money is included in the total cost, she said.