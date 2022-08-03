One lane on westbound U.S. 24 east of Constitution Avenue is closed Wednesday morning after an officer-involved crash.
The crash involved a Colorado Springs police officer and occurred just after 7 a.m., according to police.
The Colorado Springs Police officer was driving an unmarked police SUV in the westbound left lane and operating under "normal driving conditions," police said.
Traffic Alert: There is an officer-involved traffic accident with minor injuries on Highway 24 westbound, east of constitution. One lane is closed. Alternate routes are recommended. Expect delays. We will release more information as appropriate.— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) August 3, 2022
The second vehicle was traveling in the eastbound left lane and lost control. The second vehicle crossed the median and hit the SUV.
Neither driver reported injuries and an investigation is ongoing.
Police expect U.S. 24 will be reduced to one lane for a few more hours while the investigation proceeds. Delays are expected and travelers should find alternate routes.
This story is developing and will be updated.