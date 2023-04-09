A crash in east Colorado Springs caused a major road to close, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Police Department. 

All southbound lanes at Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road are closed until further notice after a traffic accident.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The crash was cleared around 6 p.m. but lanes remain closed at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

