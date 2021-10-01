Drivers on Interstate 25 near Larkspur should expect travel delays when construction crews close the interstate’s southbound lanes for several nights beginning Monday.

Crews will fully close southbound I-25 from Spruce Mountain to Upper Lake Gulch roads beginning 7 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday. Crews will close the lanes again from 7 p.m. Oct. 11 to 7 a.m. Oct. 12, and 7 p.m. Oct. 13 to 5 a.m. Oct. 14.

Southbound I-25 traffic will funnel into one lane north of Spruce Mountain Road, where it will exit, Colorado Department of Transportation officials said in a release. Drivers will take Spruce Mountain Road south to the Upper Lake Gulch Road onramp to continue onto southbound I-25. The detour should take about five minutes, officials said.

During the closures, construction crews will complete paving operations and shift traffic as part of ongoing work in the widening of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock, the release said.

Crews will begin setting up traffic control signs 30 minutes before the closures go into effect, which could cause minor traffic delays.