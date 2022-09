One person was hospitalized following a crash on Interstate 25 south of Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon, Colorado State Patrol said.

Troopers got word of the single-vehicle crash around 3:05 p.m. The crash took place on southbound I-25 near mile marker 122 near the Pikes Peak International Raceway, troopers said.

Troopers said that first responders performed CPR on the injured person before taking them to a hospital.