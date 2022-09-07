One person was sent to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash just west of Palmer Park Wednesday, according to Colorado Springs police.

The police were notified of the crash at the intersection of Paseo Road and Van Buren Street just after 3:30 p.m.

One person had to be extricated from the crash by the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Fire officials are asking drivers to be careful of emergency crews in the area.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

For traffic updates, visit the Gazette's interactive traffic map.

This is a developing story and will be updated.