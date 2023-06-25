A single vehicle crash on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs left one person dead Sunday afternoon, according to the police department.

At 2:38 p.m., police received a call about a crash on southbound I-25 south of the Cimarron Street exit near downtown. The vehicle appeared to veer to the right then cross all lanes to the left before hitting a center-raised median barrier, officials said.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries where he later died.

According to officials, the driver did not appear to have worn his seatbelt while traveling and impairment may be a contributing factor to the cause of the crash.

The crash caused an hourslong closure on southbound I-25 but has since reopened to traffic.

The investigation in still ongoing.