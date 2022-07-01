Colorado Springs police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Powers Boulevard Friday morning.

Police were notified of the crash on Powers and Aeroplaza Drive just after 7:30 a.m. According to police investigators, a red Mazda was traveling north on Powers and a Ford truck was traveling southbound ready to make a left turn onto Aeroplaza. According to witnesses, the driver of the Mazda ran the red light and collided with the truck, officials said.

The driver, and the occupant of the Mazda, had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Despite life-saving efforts, the driver died at the scene, according to officials.

The driver of the truck was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was the only person in the truck. The Police Department's major crash team is investigating.

Northbound Powers was closed for just over four hours and reopened shortly before noon.

