One man has died as a result of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Huerfano County Thursday afternoon, officials with the Colorado State Patrol announced.
The crash happened just after noon Thursday on Huerfano County Road 550 just west of Huerfano County Road 553 near the town of Gardner. A 17-year-old female driving a Jeep failed to negotiate a left hand curve and overcorrected in an attempt to get back on the road, officials said. The rolled multiple times as a result.
The girl had non-life threatening injuries from the crash but her 19-year-old passenger died from his injuries officials said.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only