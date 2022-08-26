One person has died after a crash on Colorado Springs' southwest side Friday evening, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
Around 5:30 p.m., police were notified of a crash on 8th Street and Lower Gold Camp Road. Police were told the crash involved two vehicles and a pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where they died.
None of the occupants in the vehicles reported injuries.
The department's Major Crash Team is investigating. The intersection has been closed for several hours. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.