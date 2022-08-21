One person has died following a major crash in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Police confirmed one fatality from the crash and said the Major Crash unit is investigating. The crash closed the intersection of Astrozon Boulevard and Bellamy Street, between Jet Wing Drive and Chelton Road.
The vehicle driven by the victim was reported stolen, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. Colorado Springs police told KKTV the crash was caused by one vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign in the intersection.
Two other passengers were in the car and have since been taken to the hospital for injuries, KKTV reported.
Officials with the police department did not identify the driver.
This is a developing story and will be updated.