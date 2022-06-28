Southbound Interstate 25 from Abriendo Avenue to McCulley Avenue is closed following a vehicular pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Pueblo Tuesday, according to officials with the Pueblo Police Department.
The pursuit ended near mile marker 86, officials said. Colorado State Patrol officials said they received a call about a vehicle pursuit in the area just after 3:50 p.m. At 5 p.m., three suspects reportedly were arrested. Troopers said the Pueblo Police Department is the lead agency on the incident, but the department has not announced additional details.
State Patrol officials said they did not have any information on whether there were any injuries.