Three people were arrested south of Pueblo Tuesday following a vehicular pursuit during which a police officer with the Pueblo Police Department shot at the suspects, officials with the department announced. The pursuit stemmed from an attempted ATM robbery, officials said.
Just before 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, police were notified of a suspect in a dark Ford F350 attempting to steal an ATM from a Sunflower Bank on the south side of Pueblo, officials said. During that attempt, police said a suspect fired a rifle at a witness. Police located and pursued the vehicle when they arrived, but soon called it off due to the excessive speed of the driver. Police later learned the F350 was stolen, officials said.
Around 3:30 p.m., police officers located the vehicle driving in the area of West Pueblo Boulevard and Lake Avenue. The vehicle stopped in a business parking lot nearby. While police attempted to establish a perimeter, the occupants of the F350 escaped and police were soon informed by witnesses that the three occupants carjacked a 70-year-old woman in a nearby parking lot, officials said.
Police then began pursing the three suspects in the newly stolen vehicle. They tried to disable the vehicle using stop sticks but were unsuccessful.
During the pursuit, police said the suspects pointed at least one firearm at officers and started shooting. One officer returned fire, according to officials.
The pursuit ended near mile marker 86 on Interstate 25 when an officer used an intervention maneuver and disabled the vehicle.
Police said all three occupants were arrested. Two of them were taken to a hospital for injuries, the third was uninjured. No officers were injured.
In accordance with protocol, the officers involved were placed on leave. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office will investigate the shooting.