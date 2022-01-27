There was a slowdown on Interstate 25 after a pileup was reported Thursday afternoon by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT reported around noon that all lanes on north I-25 between Exit 125 to Ray Nixon Road and Exit 128 to U.S. 85 were closed. Gazette news partner KKTV reported that more than a dozen cars crashed.

A slew of vehicles first collided at mile marker 127, then an oncoming semi-truck was added to the pileup. A second semi also crashed a couple miles away at marker 125.

The roadway was reopened to traffic around 2:40 p.m.

However, shortly after reopening a semi truck jack-knifed at mile point 119 northbound. The left lane is blocked and traffic is having to get by in the right lane and on the shoulder, department officials said. "There is a significant back-up at this time," one department tweet reads.

As of 4 p.m. all lanes have reopened, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

Slower speed is advised.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo said in a tweet that heavy snow was falling Thursday afternoon in the Fountain area, causing "hazardous driving conditions."

