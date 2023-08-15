Northbound lanes of Interstate 25 have reopened following a crash Tuesday morning.

At 8:35 a.m., Colorado Springs fire and police departments arrived on the scene of the Tuesday morning crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25.

One person was extricated, with no reported injuries at this time.

As of 10:12 a.m., the lanes reopened to traffic, according to an announcement from CSPD Communications on social media.

Click or tap here for traffic updates on The Gazette's interactive map.

City traffic cameras showed northbound traffic at a standstill at about 8:45 a.m.