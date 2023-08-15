Northbound lanes of Interstate 25 have reopened following a crash Tuesday morning.
At 8:35 a.m., Colorado Springs fire and police departments arrived on the scene of the Tuesday morning crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25.
One person was extricated, with no reported injuries at this time.
As of 10:12 a.m., the lanes reopened to traffic, according to an announcement from CSPD Communications on social media.
All NB lanes at I25 and s Tejon are now open. @CSPDPIO— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 15, 2023
Click or tap here for traffic updates on The Gazette's interactive map.
City traffic cameras showed northbound traffic at a standstill at about 8:45 a.m.
#UPDATE: The patient has been extricated. Crews will continue to be in the area for an undetermined amount of time. Please plan for a different route this morning.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 15, 2023
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only